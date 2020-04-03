|
Olivia Joyce Bilenky
Middleburg - Olivia Joyce Bilenky, 68 of Middleburg, FL, formerly of Inverness, FL, went home to her Lord and Savior on March 30, 2020. Olivia was born on October 26, 1951, in Douglas, GA, to the late Orval Smith and Helen Calhoun Smith. She and Bill came to Inverness in 1999 from Tallahassee through Mechanicsville, VA. They moved to Middleburg in 2014.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 36 years, William "Bill" Bilenky; her daughters: Bianca Montoro and her husband, Josh, of Middleburg, FL and Elizabeth Garber and her husband Brian of Tallahassee, FL; her sons: Matthew Shane Thomas and his wife Shauna of Jacksonville, FL; Stephen Joseph Bilenky and his wife Susan, of Tallahassee, FL; her grandchildren: Victoria, Savannah, Austin, Noah, Cole, Bryce and Hunter; and her daughter-in-law, Alicia. Olivia was preceded in death by her son Gabriel Lance Thomas and her brother Larry Smith.
Following a Celebration of Life at the family residence in Middleburg, graveside committal services will be at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Floral City. Olivia is in the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory.
Olivia received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Florida State University with a major in History and a minor in French. She loved to travel with Bill and they made many trips to Maine, New Mexico, and Montana where Bill would occasionally sneak in a fly fishing excursion or two. She loved Santa Fe but the Maine Coast would always draw her back. She was a voracious reader and would very often read through the night to complete a book. Her site on Instagram has nearly 4,000 followers and her posts feature their two Dogs, Marley a white Labradoodle and Angus a Blue Merle Aussidoodle. Each post would end in a relevant (and sometimes not-so-famous) quotation of significance. She walked with Christ every day and did random acts of kindness with no expectation of acknowledgment, praise or thanks. Her final post announcing her passing garnered over three hundred messages of condolence from dogs (and their pawrents) in dozens of countries and, from nearly every state. She loved her children and grandchildren without judgment. Her faith in Christ has now carried her "to a far, far better place than she has ever been" - a place without pain or suffering. We love her, cherish her and miss her dearly.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020