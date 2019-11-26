|
Ollicia Anderson
Monticello - Ollicia Corchell Anderson was born to Wendy Hughes and Corwin Anderson on February 08, 1998. Ollicia accepted Christ and was baptized under Monticello Tabernacle of Praise Ministries, Inc.
Ollicia graduated Magna Cum Laude from Lincoln High School in 2016 & earned her Bachelor Biomedical Sciences Degree from the University of South Florida. She was pursing her Master's Degree in Public Health.
Ollicia will be loved and cherished forever by her Parents: Wendy and John Burns, and Corwin Anderson. Brothers: John Burns, Jr., Jayden Burns and Shaquille Scott; Maternal Grandparents: Ollie Mae Hughes and John Turner, Paternal Grandparents: Tom and Cindee Burns; Tommie and Marlena Anderson Jr.; Aunts: Tamara Anderson, Hillaree, Kacee, Ashlee, Caitlin, Patricee Burns and Janelle, Sonia and Janice Turner; Uncles: Colby Anderson Sr., Jordan and Jason Burns, Willie Cuyler, Sr. (Harriett) and Tim Lane; Great Aunt: Aline Johnson; Great Uncles: Willie Geathers (Dorothy) and Charlie Hughes Jr., God-parents: Michael Jones (Sheila); Childhood friends: Lekitria Joshua, Angel Love, D'Shay Pressley, along with a host of many relatives, family, neighbors and friends.
Hagan Funeral Service, 175 N. Railroad Street, Monticello, FL (850)997-1300 is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral services will be 11a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Jefferson County High School Auditorium, 175 Water Street, Monticello, FL. Public viewing Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4-7p.m. at Hagan Funeral Service.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019