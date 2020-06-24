Oluwatoyin Ruth SalauTallahassee, FL - On the 27th day of August 2000, the Salau family was blessed with the birth of an angel named Oluwatoyin Ruth Salau in Tallahassee, FL. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center, with burial in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE. Oluwatoyin grew up in the Church and gave her life to the Lord at the tender age of nine; she was the youngest member of the Church Choir. She assisted in the Children's Department and was a very active participant in weekly Bible study groups. She attended Buck Lake Elementary School where she won the NAACP Dreamers and Doers Award. She went on to Swift Creek Middle School where she was an active member of the Black History and Cultural Brain Bowl. Oluwatoyin joined the band for a short period while at Lincoln High School and participated in the Year-Book Program Committee. She graduated from Lincoln High in 2018 and attended Lively Technical College for a vocation in Cosmetology. While training at Lively, she started a business in hairdressing and modeling, and was dedicated to her clients. She was a lover of the arts and her passion for fashion, makeup and modeling was evident in her work often exhibited on her social media posts.In the fall of 2019, Toyin enrolled at Tallahassee Community College while still at Lively, with the intention of bridging to FAMU to study Law because of her concern for the current injustice in society. She was a student at TCC when she joined the Black Lives Matter Movement. Although quiet and unassuming, she was very passionate and vocal about issues that concerned her and others. She often desired independence, self-sufficiency and being on her own, which led her to renting an apartment of her own in March 2020. Oluwatoyin was very close to her mother and family, and she participated in all family activities. Toyin's passion for justice was clearly demonstrated in her leadership role in the Black Lives Matter Movement. Although she was taken from us too soon and tragically, she will always be remembered as a loving and caring human being who loved her family and was fearless in speaking up about injustices against people of color. Sadly, Toyin's life came to a tragic end which was revealed on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Her life and legacy will be preserved in perpetuity by all who knew her, especially her loving parents, Sule and Victoria Momoh Salau; sister, Oluwafunmilayo Salau; brother, Oluwaseyi Salau; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.