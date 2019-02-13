|
Olwen (Ollie) Dawirs
Westminster Oaks - Olwen (Ollie) Dawirs passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019, at the age of 96 at Westminster Oaks. Ollie was born in Nantyglo, Wales on July 30, 1922 to Evan John Jones and Elizabeth Jones (Saye). At the age of 7, Ollie and her family immigrated to the United States and moved to Farrell, PA. Later as an adult, while Ollie was working in the mail room at Westinghouse, she met her sweetheart Harvel (Nick) Dawirs who also worked there as an Electrical Engineer. They were married on September 3, 1944.
After having three children, living in several cities, and later settling in Tallahassee, Florida, Ollie became a member of Trinity Methodist Church. It was there she followed her passion for singing and became an important member of the choir and the church. She became co- chair of several women's circle groups as well. Ollie attended Church Women United events, where she served as historian for many years, and she was chosen in 2001 for the Valiant Woman Award. Perhaps one of Ollie's most well-known acts of service was her tireless work for Meals on Wheels for 32 years, where she was esteemed by all as one of Tallahassee's original volunteers.
Over the years, Ollie's kind acts of service for others and love for her family have always shown through, and will continue to be a source of inspiration and admiration to those who knew her. Ollie's Welsh connections have remained strong throughout her life, and her stories and Welsh pride are treasured by her family.
Ollie leaves behind her 3 children: Carol Alderman (Jerald), Barbara Humphreys (Hugh), and John Dawirs (Debbie), 6 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. A service for Ollie will be held at Westminster Oaks Chapel at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019