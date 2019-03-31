Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Onome Edukore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Onome J. Edukore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Onome J. Edukore Obituary
Onome J. Edukore

Tallahassee, FL - Onome John Edukore, 36, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, March 25, 2019. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Eugene Catholic Church, with burial in Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Nigeria, Onome had lived in Tallahassee since 1985. He was a self-employed mechanic, specializing in wiring and engine swaps. Survivors include his children, Jontavious and Omari Edukore and Bryce Williams; his longtime companion, Quanesia Arnold; mother, Theresa Ogbonna; father, Sunday Edukore; sister, Ewomaguvia Edukore and his brothers, Omekaro and Uzezi Edukore and countless other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now