Tallahassee, FL - Onome John Edukore, 36, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, March 25, 2019. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Eugene Catholic Church, with burial in Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Nigeria, Onome had lived in Tallahassee since 1985. He was a self-employed mechanic, specializing in wiring and engine swaps. Survivors include his children, Jontavious and Omari Edukore and Bryce Williams; his longtime companion, Quanesia Arnold; mother, Theresa Ogbonna; father, Sunday Edukore; sister, Ewomaguvia Edukore and his brothers, Omekaro and Uzezi Edukore and countless other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019