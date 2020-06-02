Ora Lee RiversTallahassee, FL - Mrs. Ora Lee Thompson Rivers, 89, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, June 1, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Concord Cemetery, Miccosukee, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Rivers was preceded in death by her husband, Albert. She lived in West Palm Beach where she worked as a professional housekeeper for over 35 years, returning to Tallahassee in 1992. She was a church mother at Bethpage M.B. Church in Wacissa, FL. She leaves her love and precious memories to her son, Reverend Alford (Joanne) Bennett; several grand and great grandchildren; sister, Lou Ella Thompson; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.