Ora Lee Rivers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ora Lee Rivers

Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Ora Lee Thompson Rivers, 89, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, June 1, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Concord Cemetery, Miccosukee, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Rivers was preceded in death by her husband, Albert. She lived in West Palm Beach where she worked as a professional housekeeper for over 35 years, returning to Tallahassee in 1992. She was a church mother at Bethpage M.B. Church in Wacissa, FL. She leaves her love and precious memories to her son, Reverend Alford (Joanne) Bennett; several grand and great grandchildren; sister, Lou Ella Thompson; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Concord Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved