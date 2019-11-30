Services
Beggs Funeral Home Monticello
485 E. Dogwood Street
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5612
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Monticello, FL
Orrin Hamilton, age 83, of Monticello, Florida, passed away on November 26th, 2019 at Memorial Medical Health in Savannah, Georgia, while visiting his daughter. Born in Monticello, Florida to the late Council and Eunice Hamilton. Orrin served four years in the United States Air Force after graduating from Jefferson High School with the class of 1956. He became the owner and operator of a tractor trailer that he leased out for 30 years before retiring. Orrin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother who dearly loved his mother, family and friends. Orrin loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Valerie Beaudreau (Brian); two grandsons, Hunter David and Cole Orrin Beaudreau; Three Sisters, Hilda Starbuck, Betty Powell and Edna Parker; his beloved cat, "Tadpole"; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins that he dearly loved.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Monticello, Florida, with Pastor Sean Vickers officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Tallahassee, Florida where he will be laid to rest beside his two sons, Orin Edwin Jr. and Curtis Warner. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Youth Camp fund, Monticello Florida.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
