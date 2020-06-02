Oscar Chambers
Havana, FL - Oscar "Buddy" Chambers, 68, of Havana, FL passed on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. SUNDAY, June 7, in Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery (Glades). Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A lifelong Havana resident, Mr. Chambers was a retired concrete finisher and an avid fisherman. Survivors include his longtime companion, Cassandra Chukes; daughters, Montessia Turner and Cynthia (Johnny) Jones; sons, Darrenzo (Tamara) Chambers, Sr., Christopher Taylor and Anthony Swatts; sisters, Lettie McGriff, Patsy Swain and Mary Washington; brother, Dunk Chambers, Sr.; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.