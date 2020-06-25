Oscar Lee Rogers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oscar Lee Rogers

Mr. Oscar Lee Rogers, affectionally known as "Chubby," of Quincy, FL, 86 yrs of age, departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Edna Barthell Rogers, Atlanta, GA, two daughters, Harriet (John) Pete, Quincy, FL, Gilda (Marc) Weaks, Detroit, MI, two sons, Gerod (Margo) Rogers, Tallahassee, FL, Garrick Rogers, Dallas, TX, one brother, Carl Rogers, Quincy, FL, three stepchildren, Theodore Ingram III, Atlanta, GA, Augusta (Detira) Robinson, Bonaire, GA, Shounda (Michael) Cole, Zion, IL, 2 grands; 3 great-grands. Visitation from 2 pm-6 pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida. A celebration of life will be 12 pm, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Rogers family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
28
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Sunnyvale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved