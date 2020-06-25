Oscar Lee Rogers



Mr. Oscar Lee Rogers, affectionally known as "Chubby," of Quincy, FL, 86 yrs of age, departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Edna Barthell Rogers, Atlanta, GA, two daughters, Harriet (John) Pete, Quincy, FL, Gilda (Marc) Weaks, Detroit, MI, two sons, Gerod (Margo) Rogers, Tallahassee, FL, Garrick Rogers, Dallas, TX, one brother, Carl Rogers, Quincy, FL, three stepchildren, Theodore Ingram III, Atlanta, GA, Augusta (Detira) Robinson, Bonaire, GA, Shounda (Michael) Cole, Zion, IL, 2 grands; 3 great-grands. Visitation from 2 pm-6 pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida. A celebration of life will be 12 pm, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Rogers family.









