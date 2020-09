Or Copy this URL to Share

Otha Walker



Sycamore - Otha Walker, 80, of Greensboro, FL departed this life on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Quincy.



He was a lifelong member of Salem AME Church, Greensboro, FL. Graveside services will be 10AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Greensboro Community Cemetery. Viewing will be from 4PM to 7 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, Quincy, FL.



He is survived by his wife, Louise Walker; son, Cedric A. Walker; daughter, Jennell Walker Peeples; grandchildren, Keysha Campbell, Cedric J. Walker, Ronderius Peterson, and Omesha Peacock; great-grandchildren, Alona, Aniya, and Kayla; siblings, Elouise Daniels, Odell Walker, S. W. Walker (Carrie), Jenkins Walker, Carol Murray (William), Thomas Walker, and Glenn Walker; aunt, Catherine Gainous; and uncle, Henry Gainous.









