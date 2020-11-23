1/1
Owen Jerrod Paul
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Owen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Owen Jerrod Paul

Tallahassee, FL - Owen Jerrod Paul, 48, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Midway Community Cemetery. Viewing is Saturday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A lifelong Tallahasseean, Owen was a 1990 FAMU High graduate and the owner-operator of Braids and Fades Barbershop. Cherishing precious memories are his children: Owen Jr., Larissa and Marissa Paul; grandson, Malachi Reese; siblings: Harriet, Natalie and Michael Paul, Brenda Andrews and Lynette Boatner; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Owen's parents, Hardy and Rhunett Washington Paul, both preceded him in death.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved