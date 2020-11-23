Owen Jerrod PaulTallahassee, FL - Owen Jerrod Paul, 48, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Midway Community Cemetery. Viewing is Saturday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A lifelong Tallahasseean, Owen was a 1990 FAMU High graduate and the owner-operator of Braids and Fades Barbershop. Cherishing precious memories are his children: Owen Jr., Larissa and Marissa Paul; grandson, Malachi Reese; siblings: Harriet, Natalie and Michael Paul, Brenda Andrews and Lynette Boatner; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Owen's parents, Hardy and Rhunett Washington Paul, both preceded him in death.