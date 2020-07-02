1/1
Ozell Williams
Ozell Williams

Tallahassee, FL - Ozell Williams, 83, passed on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Monday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Tallahassee National Cemetery.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
JUL
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Old West Enrichment Center
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
Jeffrey Clayton
July 2, 2020
To Wanda and the rest of the family. Know that you all are always in our prayers. Ozell will be missed but never forgotten as he will always love on in our hearts. I love you all my wonderful family. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy and Stay Blessed!
Jeffrey and Sheila Clayton and Family
Family
July 2, 2020
ur deepest sympathy and love extended to the family. May you find comfort in your memories of Mr. Odell. Donald and Emma Tyler
Donald & Emma Tyler
Friend
