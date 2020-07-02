Ozell Williams

To Wanda and the rest of the family. Know that you all are always in our prayers. Ozell will be missed but never forgotten as he will always love on in our hearts. I love you all my wonderful family. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy and Stay Blessed!
Jeffrey and Sheila Clayton and Family
Family
July 2, 2020
ur deepest sympathy and love extended to the family. May you find comfort in your memories of Mr. Odell. Donald and Emma Tyler
Donald & Emma Tyler
Friend
