Ozzie Williams
Tallahassee, FL - Ozzie "Pop" Williams, 80, passed at home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (TODAY), April 3, at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950). Mr. Williams had been a member of Friendship P.B. Church. A superb chef, he cooked locally at Tucker's Truck Stop and the Hickory House Restaurant and in Atlanta at Auburn Avenue Rib Shack. In conversations, he was candid, yet kind; and he was always willing to share his possessions and his thoughts. He will be forever cherished by his brother, Edgar Williams; nieces, Fran Rowls, Michelle (Kenneth) Westley, Danita Beverly and Christa (Sylvester) Simpson; dear friends, Rose Sutton and Liz James; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019