Fred Stephens
Concord - Patrick Fred Stephens age 92 of Concord, FL passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020.
The funeral service will be held 11:00 am on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Faith Funeral Home Chapel in Havana. The internment will follow the service at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am.
Mr. Stephens was born on April 19, 1927 in Gadsden County, to the late Jesse and Gussie P. Stephens. He served in the U.S. Army, He lived in the Concord area most of his life. He loved being outdoors, fishing and hunting was what he loved the most. He loved talking with people, and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his two children Freddy Stephens of Calvary, GA; and Alice S. Smith of Concord, FL Three step children Russell Walsh (Peggy) on Pensacola, FL; Mary E. Nidiffer (Ken) of Springfield, VA; and Catherine Butman (Terry) of Summerville, AL. His brothers Marvin Stephens, Frank Stephens, Johnny Stephens, Hubert (Pinky) Stephens and Sammie Stephens. Three sisters Martha Hitson, Nancy Sansom and Gladys Wells. Eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Sara Gray Stephens in 2011.
Faith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome..com )
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020