Pace Arley Allen, Sr.
Tallahassee - Pace Arley Allen, Sr, 95, a retired CPA, died Friday, January 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mary Elizabeth Peavy Allen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Military Order of The Purple Heart Chapter 758, 2985 Giverny Circle, Tallahassee, FL 32309 or at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org
He was a tail gunner on an A20 bomber during World War II and the recipient of a Purple Heart for his valiant military service.
He was a native of Meigs, GA and raised in Tallahassee. He graduated from the first Florida State University class that included men. The Allens lived several years in Vero Beach, Defuniak Springs, and 17 years in Crestview, Florida before finally returning home to Tallahassee. He was a founder of Allen, Yagow & Carr firm, and retired from State of Florida Office of Public Council.
Pace and Mary were members of the Springtime Tallahassee's 20th Century Krewe and a longtime member of the Early Risers Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church, Tiger Bay, The Economic Club of Florida, and Kawanis Club. Recently, he thrived in the loving environment of Elder Day Stay www.eldercarebigbend.org/elder-day-stay.
He is survived by four children, James Carl "Jimmy" Allen (Nellie) of Tallahassee, Pace A. Allen, Jr. (Denise) of Daytona Beach, Robert Joseph "Rob" Allen (Beth) of Tallahassee and Mary Lisa Bolton (Bruce) of Long Beach, CA; five grandchildren, James Carl Allen, Jr. (Jeni) of Tennessee, Henry Casper Allen (Courtney) of Orlando, Emilyann Allen of Orlando, Sarah Elizabeth Allen of Oklahoma, and Samuel Robert Allen of Tallahassee; and six great-grandchildren, Maxim, Wendy, David, Rachel, Reese and Blake Allen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton Carl and Lenora G. Allen; brothers Littely Robert, Evans Craig (E.C.), and Donald G. Allen; and four grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020