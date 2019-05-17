|
Pamela Andrews
Tallahassee - Pamela Andrews, 8/15/1948-5/11/2019. Illinois native Pamela Andrews was the eldest daughter of Marilyn Cross Andrews and Donald M. Andrews, who predeceased her. Prof. Andrews is survived by a sister, Jannene Hansen of Aurora, Illinois, and beloved friend Nancy Fowler, Tallahassee, Florida.
Pamela Andrews served on the Florida State University College of Music faculty as Associate Professor of Strings from 1971 until her retirement in 2018. Prof. Andrews earned the B.S. degree in music education from the University of Illinois and the M.Music from the University of Miami. During her career, she performed with fourteen regional orchestras and for many years was principal double bass with the Tallahassee and Albany Symphonies. For many summers she served as principal double bass of the Brevard Music Festival, Brevard, N.C. Prof. Andrews was active in string and educational professional organizations, and during her career she served as president of the state American String Teachers Association and Florida Orchestra Association and held divisional positions in the American String Teachers Association and National School Orchestra Association. During the latter years of her teaching career, Prof. Andrews directed the Viola da Gamba program at the Florida State University College of Music, specializing in early music.
In accordance with Pam's wishes, there will be no service; arrangements are by the Neptune Society (http://www.neptunesociety.com/location/Tallahassee-cremation). Contributions in memory of Pam Andrews may be made to the College of Music Memorial Fund (F04145) at Florida State University, 122 N. Copeland Street, Tallahassee, FL 32306.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 17 to May 19, 2019