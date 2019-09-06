|
|
Pamela Mashour Brandon
Tallahassee - Pamela Mary Mashour Brandon, 65 of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at her residence.
The memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Faith Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends and host a reception immediately following the service at the funeral home. Faith Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com).
Pamela was born on September 19, 1953 in Miami, FL she was the daughter of Nelson George Mashour and Thelma Allen Mashour. Pamela was a local bartender and was a fitness trainer at the YMCA. She loved working with special needs children.
She is survived by her son Richard Robert Brandon, Jr. of Tallahassee; Her mother Thelma Mashour; one brother Nelson G Mashour, Jr(wife Mary) and a sister Sandy Mashour Salem (husband John) all of Jacksonville FL; several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
Memorial donation may be made to St. Francis Wildlife.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019