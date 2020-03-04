|
|
Pamela Y. Thomas
Newark, NJ - Pamela Y. Thomas, 57, of Newark, NJ passed on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Services are 12 noon Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Entombment will follow at Culley's MeadowWood. Born in Quincy, FL, Ms. Thomas was a graduate of Tallahassee Community College. She was a registered nurse who had worked in a Newark Hospital and she had been a visiting nurse. One who lived by "my brother's keeper", Pam would go beyond the call of duty to ensure the well-being of family and friends. To her, everyone was sweetheart, honey or baby. She is survived by her daughter, Majesty; siblings: Delois, Levy, Samanda, Sonia and Carolly Harris Glover and numerous other family and friends. Her parents, Levy and Ann preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020