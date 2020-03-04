Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Y. Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Y. Thomas Obituary
Pamela Y. Thomas

Newark, NJ - Pamela Y. Thomas, 57, of Newark, NJ passed on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Services are 12 noon Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Entombment will follow at Culley's MeadowWood. Born in Quincy, FL, Ms. Thomas was a graduate of Tallahassee Community College. She was a registered nurse who had worked in a Newark Hospital and she had been a visiting nurse. One who lived by "my brother's keeper", Pam would go beyond the call of duty to ensure the well-being of family and friends. To her, everyone was sweetheart, honey or baby. She is survived by her daughter, Majesty; siblings: Delois, Levy, Samanda, Sonia and Carolly Harris Glover and numerous other family and friends. Her parents, Levy and Ann preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -