|
|
Patricia Ann Butler Rhodes
Linden, TN - Passed away at her home in Linden, TN on March 1, 2019 . Born December 23 , 1946 in Tallahassee, FL . Graduate of Leon County High School C/O 1965 . She was born to the late Henry Thomas Butler and Romie Dean Harrison Butler . She was a loving wife, mother, mamaw and sister. She was proceeded in death by her twin boys Donnie and Gary Rhodes and brother Jimmy Lee Butler. Survived by Husband Jimmy L. Rhodes , sons Donovan Garrett Rhodes , Matthew Shawn Rhodes (Marie) . 4 grandsons Tristen, Bryson, Mikel and Ashton Rhodes. 3 siblings Brother Charles Butler (Susan) , Sisters Edna Butler (Tom) and Sandy Singleton (Gary). Sister in law Gwynn Butler. And many in laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins . In lieu of flowers please make donations in Loving Memory of Patricia Rhodes to , Parkinson's Association or . Memorial Service to be held March 16, 2019 at Bethpage Methodist Church , Grady Co, GA 31792 Contact Mandy Carter H-229-307-0111 or C-229-379-4011 with food to follow in the fellowship hall. Pastor Lance Kindred Officiating.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 8, 2019