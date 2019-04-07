|
Patricia Ann Galey
Terre Haute - Patricia Ann Galey, 77, of Terre Haute and formerly of Tallahassee, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Westminster Village, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 7, 1941, in Detroit, MI to Charles Tyler and Helen Ruby (Burke) Tyler Lane.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Sheila Efferen and husband Walter of Gainesville, FL; sister, Pam Bonte and husband Don of Terre Haute; brother, Jack Tyler of Tampa, FL; granddaughter, Monica Efferen of Gainesville, FL; niece, Ashley Collins and husband Don and their children, Easton and Kinley Collins, all of West Terre Haute; special aunt, Joan Burke of Terre Haute; cousins, Judy Moats and husband John of Terre Haute, Joan Eldridge and husband Charles of Indianapolis, Jerry Maxwell and wife Judy of Terre Haute, Bob Maxwell and wife Phyllis of Rockville; several second cousins; and last, but definitely not least, her beloved miniature Schnauzer and light of her life, Sissy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Galey; her parents; step-father, Albert Lane; father-in-law, Rollie Galey; and mother-in-law, Pauline Galey.
Pat graduated from Gerstmeyer High School where she was active as a cheerleader and was elected homecoming queen. She worked for many years as the kennel supervisor for Dr. Tim Mountain's veterinary clinic in Tallahassee, Florida. Pat loved animals, especially Sissy. The two were constant companions ever since Pat rescued Sissy from the Sullivan County Humane Society. Pat and Sissy went everywhere together, even shopping. They were an inseparable pair.
To say that Pat loved to shop is an understatement. She was an avid bargain hunter, spending hours shopping, going out to eat, and then shopping some more. She also enjoyed doing yardwork and gardening when she lived in Florida. She took great pride in her beautiful lawn and flowerbeds. Pat was friendly and never knew a stranger. She easily made friends wherever she went. She had a warm heart, beautiful smile, and was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be truly missed.
Pat's family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Huh of Providence Medical Group; the staff at Southern Care Hospice, especially nurse Dana; and Jami, Cathy, Brian, Darlene, Nikki, Amber, and the rest of the nurses, aides, and staff at Westminster Rehabilitation Center for their compassion and care during Pat's final days.
Per Pat's wishes, cremation was chosen. Pat and Jack will be laid to rest at a later date in Roselawn Memorial Park. Roselawn Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sullivan County Humane Society, Terre Haute Humane Society, or the animal rescue of the donor's choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfuneralhome.net
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019