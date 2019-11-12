Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Ararat AME Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Ararat AME Church
Patricia Ann Nealy Obituary
Patricia Ann Nealy

Monticello, FL - Patricia Ann Nealy, 70, of Monticello's Waukeenah Community passed unexpectedly on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Ararat AME Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Mt. Ararat. Pat was a 1965 graduate of Howard Academy High School and a graduate of Florida A&M University. She was a lifelong member of At. Ararat and a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. Treasuring her love and legacy are her son Patrick Glenn Nealy; grandsons: Patrick Jr. "PJ", Trevon and Solomon; aunts: Bernice Vaughn, Louise King and Ruby Lamar; uncle, Thomas Glenn; granddaughter, Shumekia Knight Duval and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard Nealy and Mary Lou Allen Morris; her grandmother, Ola Mae Allen and aunt, Beatrice Glenn Allen, both who raised her.
