Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 877-8191
Patricia Schwartz
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Patricia Ann Schwartz


Tallahassee - Patricia Ann Schwartz, 78, of Tallahassee, FL, died on April 17, 2019, from complications due to surgery after a short illness. Pat was born in New York City, but lived most of her life in Tallahassee.

Pat's passions included homemaking, stitchery, stained glass, and dollhouse miniatures, but her greatest joy came from being Nanny to her 8 grandchildren. Whenever the grandchildren had any type of event, in or out of town, Nanny and Poppy would be there. For the past 19 years, Pat cooked weekly "Nanny night" dinner for the entire family. Often times, her grandchildren's friends would also appear; "We'll just add another plate" Pat would say.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Schwartz. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Martin Schwartz, daughters, Kathy (Krist) Jacobsen and Debbie (John) Foote and her grandchildren: Connor, Ryan, and Caroline Jacobsen; Lex, McKenna and Laura Kathryn Foote; and Dalton and Brandon Schwartz.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 26 at 10:00 AM at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee, FL. Reception to follow at the home of Martin and Pat Schwartz.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019
