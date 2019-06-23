|
|
Patricia Ballard Cheshire
Tallahassee - Patricia Ballard Cheshire passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born on May 26, 1938 in Defuniak Springs, FL to John Carl Trotman and Janie Lou Bradshaw Trotman. She was predeceased by her late husbands, John Richard "Rich" Ballard (1966), and Ruben Wesley "Mark" Cheshire (2007). Patricia's family moved from Defuniak Springs to Tallahassee when she was just a child. Although she moved around the world to accommodate Rich's military career, she considered Tallahassee her home and returned there to spend the remainder of her life. Patricia loved watching birds and butterflies, and when she couldn't be outdoors, she loved watching western movies (especially, John Wayne.)
Patricia is survived by her children: Toni Estes (late husband Jimmy), Brett Ballard (Darlene), Susan Ballard, Carl Cheshire (Alexis), Allison Wirka (John); siblings Sylvia Greeley (Don), John Trotman (Shirley), the late Leroy Trotman (Dot Trotman), the late Wilbur Trotman (Beth), Joan Stout (Gary), Joyce Wages (late husband Tommy), Rodney Trotman (Edith), Daisy Barker (Ian), 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she all dearly loved.
Visitation will be held at Bevis Funeral Home (200 John Knox Rd. Tallahassee) on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon with a graveside service immediately following at Roselawn Cemetery.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 23, 2019