Patricia Claire Rowe's battle with cancer ended Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was 63. Patty, born on September 16, 1956, lived her entire life in Tallahassee, Fla. She was the daughter of Edward James Zabelski and Patricia Ellen Farrell Zabelski. Patty attended Godby High School and Tallahassee Community College. During that time she met and fell in love with her late husband Michael Dennis Rowe. Together, with their two daughters, they enjoyed going to the beach, riding the back roads of North Florida, fishing, and working in their yard. After Mike's passing, Patty continued her love for gardening and spending time with her daughters. Patty was a senior title examiner at First American Title Insurance Company for over 25 years. Patty is survived by her two daughters, Michele Lynn Rowe (husband, Joshua Heath Gerrell and son, Rowen Heath Gerrell) of Crawfordville, Fla. and Virginia ("Ginny") Ellen Rowe of Tallahassee, Fla.; and three sisters, Denise Zabelski-Sever, Kathy Shalders, and Teresa Aaronson; and one brother, Mike Zabelski; and puppy, Marley. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 6:30 pm EDT at Tallahassee Nurseries, 2911 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, Fla. 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019