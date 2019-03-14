|
|
Patricia E. Morgan
Tallahassee, FL - Patricia "Pat" Elaine Morgan, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. SUNDAY at Maranatha Seventh Day Adventist Church, Tallahassee, with burial in Southside Cemetery. The "life of the party", Pat was a retired teacher. Cherishing precious memories are her children, Dave (Eve) and Vivine Owen; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Howard (Joyce), Errol and Winston (Joan) and Donald (Marcia) Morgan, Phyllis (David) Josey and Audrey (Charles) Small; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019