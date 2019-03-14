Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Maranatha Seventh Day Adventist Church
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia E. Morgan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia E. Morgan Obituary
Patricia E. Morgan

Tallahassee, FL - Patricia "Pat" Elaine Morgan, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. SUNDAY at Maranatha Seventh Day Adventist Church, Tallahassee, with burial in Southside Cemetery. The "life of the party", Pat was a retired teacher. Cherishing precious memories are her children, Dave (Eve) and Vivine Owen; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Howard (Joyce), Errol and Winston (Joan) and Donald (Marcia) Morgan, Phyllis (David) Josey and Audrey (Charles) Small; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now