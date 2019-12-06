|
Patricia Gayle Murphy Russell
Havana - Patricia Gayle Murphy Russell, age 86, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Havana, FL.
Gay was born on April 13, 1933 in Birmingham, AL to Dennis and Isabel Murphy. A graduate of Phillips High School in Birmingham and the University of Alabama, she married her beloved husband Herman Russell in 1956. They moved to Panama City, FL in 1967 where she worked as a school teacher for 29 years. Gay taught at Drummond Park, Lucille Moore, Patterson, and Merritt Brown schools. Her greatest joys were her family, friends, gardening, genealogy, her pets, watching birds, and Alabama football (Roll Tide mom!).
She is predeceased by her parents and husband. Survivors include her daughter Kelly Russell of Havana, FL; son, Rusty Russell (Laurie) of Panama City, FL; son, Rick Russell (Lynette) of Tampa, FL; twin sister Joy Holder (Bill) of Southport, FL; sister Sharon Hill (Farris) of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren Ryan Russell (Heather) of Liverpool, NY; Lacey Blackwell (Cole) of Birmingham, AL; Cole, Quinlan, and Camden Russell of Tampa, FL; great-grandson Duey Blackwell of Birmingham, AL; and many other beloved extended family members and friends. She was much loved and will be missed.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Russell family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019