Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Patricia Hogan Parkhurst


1931 - 2020
Patricia Hogan Parkhurst Obituary
Patricia Hogan Parkhurst

Tallahassee - Patricia Hogan Parkhurst, (Patty) age 88, passed away at her home in Tallahassee, FL, on 3/5/2020, after a brave battle with cancer.

Patty was born on 6/8/1931, in St. Paul, Minnesota, and was preceded in death by her father, Howard Hogan, her mother, Helena Hogan, her sister Sally Hogan, and her brother Clark Hogan. She is survived by her brother Scott Hogan of St Paul, MN, her daughter Kelley Parkhurst, Tallahassee, FL, her son Dan Parkhurst (Monica), Dacula, GA. She was blessed with six grandchildren, Kyle Parkhurst, Zachary Parkhurst (Gabrielle), Noah Parkhurst, Jennifer Parkhurst, Kathryn Parkhurst, and Parker Ryall (Brooke), and one great grandchild, Ridge Ryall. Patty was a member of Holy Comforter Episcopal Church where she will be interred. Patty was active in the community, volunteered at the Senior Center, WFSU-TV, Children's Home Society, Church of the Advent, St. John's Episcopal Church, and numerous political campaigns and fundraisers. She enjoyed working in the governmental process, in midst of the chaos. She worked at the Capital in Tallahassee, Florida, and in the Capital in St. Paul, MN. In her spare time, you could find her at a political fundraiser, a dog park, fishing on the ocean, or sewing. Patty's beautiful smile and bubbly personality will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Riggins Road, at 11am on March 28, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to any animal shelter of your choice.

To leave condolences and/or sign the online guestbook, go to www.culleysmeadowwood.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
