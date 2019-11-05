|
Patricia L. Muar
Tallahassee - 11/14/46 - 10/9/19
Patricia L. Muar, a 50-year resident of Tallahassee FL made her peaceful transition on October 9, 2019. Born in 1946 and raised in St. Petersburg, Pat later received the Degree of Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Florida State University followed by her Master of Nursing from Emory University in 1971. Having taught for many years at Tallahassee Community College, Pat attended The University of Texas at Austin where she proudly earned her degree of Doctor of Philosophy in 1994.
Patricia and her late husband John Buckley were ardent advocates for causes benefitting both their community and for the greater good of all.
She is survived by her brother David Muar, his wife Lydia and her nephews Michael & Ryan. She also leaves life-long beloved friend Sharon Haire and her dear friend and devoted caregiver Valerie Jenkins.
A private gathering to honor all of Pat's accomplishments and contributions to all those who loved her and benefited from her wisdom and deep commitment will be held.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019