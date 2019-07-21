|
Patricia Lee Allen
Tallahassee - Patricia Lee Allen, 79, of Tallahassee, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Big Bend Hospice House, while surrounded by loving family.
She was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to the late James Lee and Mary Frances Powell on August 1, 1939. Pat retired as a Librarian with the State of Florida at the R.A. Gray Building and attended Generations Church, formerly Oak City Assembly of God. A fanatical University of Alabama football fan, she was also an avid reader, loved all animals, especially cats and dogs and was a very giving and loving person.
Survivors include her daughter, Kelle Allen Burke (fiancé, Scott Barry), Kelle's godparents, Earl and Elizabeth Allen, Pat's only brother, Basil Lee, as well as other extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Allen.
The funeral is 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 PM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Big Bend Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
ROLL TIDE
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from July 21 to July 22, 2019