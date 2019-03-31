|
Patricia Marie Janecek
Tallahassee - Patricia Marie Janecek, 61, of Tallahassee, passed away of ovarian cancer on March 28, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Pat was born to Doris Graves and Benny F. Williams on March 27, 1958, in Knob Noster, MO. Her father was in the United States Air Force so she lived many places prior to moving to Panama City where she met her husband, Douglas Janecek. Pat and Doug spent many years in Ocean Springs and Biloxi, MS, followed by Clovis, NM, before moving to Tallahassee in 1995. She was a longtime State of Florida employee.
In addition to her husband of 38 years, Pat is survived by three children, Christopher Janecek (Mandy) of Tallahassee, Sara Staton (John) of Quincy, FL, and Andrew Janecek of Tallahassee; one sister, Katherine Garlotte of Vancleave, MS; three grandchildren, Christin Janecek of Tallahassee, and Jorja and Joni Staton of Quincy, FL; and four nephews, Joseph Garlotte of Vancleave, MS, Keith Hamsley (Stacie) of Leesburg, GA, John E. Townsend, III, and Tyler Townsend (Hope) of Panama City. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Deborah Townsend Beechem.
In accordance with Pat's wishes, her family has honored her life in a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2619 Centennial Blvd. #101, Tallahassee, FL, 32308, or .
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Janecek family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019