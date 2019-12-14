Services
Patricia Mary Magee (Pat) Johnson

Patricia (Pat) Mary Magee Johnson

Tallahassee - Patricia (Pat) Mary Magee Johnson, 89, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on December 11, 2019 at the Margaret Z. Dozier Hospice House with her daughter at her bedside.

Pat was born in Chicago, IL to James Francis Magee and Mary Fagan Magee on March 23, 1930. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Kiriakos Johnson, Jr. She is survived by her loving daughter, Stacey Wolf, son-in-law, Trent Wolf, and granddaughter, Savannah Wolf, all of Tallahassee, FL. She is also survived by her son George K. Johnson, III and his wife, as well as numerous nieces and nephews across the country who loved and adored her dearly.

Pat preferred not to have a funeral and desired her own version of an Irish Wake, which will be held on Sunday, December 22, from 7:00pm-10:00pm at Finnegan's Wake Irish Pub located at 1122 Thomasville Rd., Tallahassee, FL. Live Irish music will take place during this time and folks can drop in and out.

Pat also wanted a celebration of life, which is tentatively planned for March 21, 2020, which is close to her birthday and her second favorite day - St. Patrick's Day.

As Pat was always volunteering and giving back to friends and the community, the family asks that you consider donating blood, volunteering at your favorite place, or doing something kind for someone in need. This is an abbreviated obituary. To see Pat's full obituary, please visit www.culleysmeadowwood.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
