Patricia Rasmussen Mead
Tallahassee - Patti Rasmussen Mead passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Monday, June 10, 2019
She is survived by Companion Charles L. Johnson, Brother Jay Rasmussen, Sister In-law Lorrie Rasmussen, Naples, FL, Nephew Ridge Rasmussen, Houston, TX, Niece Aynsley Rasmussen, Naples, FL, Daughter Lisa Herold Marshall, Aledo, TX, Daughter Laurie Herold Haley, Son In-law John Haley, Tallahassee, FL, Daughter Charlee Reedy, Tallahassee, FL, Son Patrick Johnson, Tallahassee, FL; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; loving cousins.Cheryl Beadnell Gibbons, Cathy Beadnell, Jim and Tina Beadnell.
Friends, and loved ones are invited by the family to join them for a Celebration of Life on July 27, 2019, from 1-4pm, at 6041 Redfield Circle, Tallahassee, Florida. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 23, 2019