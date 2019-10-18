|
Patricia "Patsy" Schmidt Osterhout
Tallahassee - Patricia "Patsy" Schmidt Osterhout was born in Jacksonville, Florida on April 25, 1932 and was one of three children to Clifford and Ruth Blitch. She entered into rest October16, 2019. As an U.S. Army brat, she was blessed to have lived in places such as Honolulu, Hawaii, the Panama Canal Zone, Washington D.C. and Colorado Springs, Colorado. She has called Tallahassee her home since she attended Sealey Elementary and later attended Leon High School before graduating from Balboa High School in 1952.
Her roots run deep in Tallahassee as her father was the Leon County Health Director during the 1960's and 1970's and her grandfather owned one of the few hardware stores in Tallahassee on North Monroe Street in the early 1900's.
Patsy has been an active member of Grace Church of Tallahassee for nearly 40 years and credits her faith in Jesus Christ as the foundation and greatest joy of her life. Perhaps what made her smile most often in life was raising her five children and watching her 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren grow up.
In March of 2018 Patsy found a new home at Broadview/Elmcroft Senior Living where she made many new wonderful friends while attending morning devotionals and exercise classes. She was well known for sparkles, a beautiful smile and a warm heart to all her fellow residents, along with much needed advice whether they wanted it or not!
Patsy is survived by her husband, Glenn Osterhout of Chandler, Arizona; former husband, John E. Schmidt Jr. of Tallahassee, Florida; sister, Lisbeth Gray of Tallahassee, Florida; five children Daniel McRae (Sylvia) of Tallahassee, Florida; Kathy Ryan (Tim) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, John Schmidt (Diane) of Tallahassee, Florida, Tracy Boyce (Dusty) of Monticello, Florida, Ruth Ivester (Mike) of Ellijay, Georgia; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m.Tuesday, October 22nd at Grace Church of Tallahassee. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019