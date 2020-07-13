1/1
Patricia Turner Petriello
1942 - 2020
Tallahassee - Patricia Turner Petriello, age 78 entered into rest July 8, 2020 in Tallahassee. She was born in Miami and was a longtime resident of the Tallahassee area. Pat was formerly employed with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital as an Accounts Payable Supervisor. Survivors include her husband John "Ken" Petriello; four children Thomas Armstrong, Joan Shashaty, Jill (Victor) Lopez, John (Jane) Armstrong; ten grandchildren; sister Joan (Rod) Dolman. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service at the chapel. Burial will follow at 12 noon at Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
