Patricia Wymond
Tallahassee - Patricia Mowell Wymond, a longtime resident of Tallahassee, died October 1. She was born in Ohio in 1927 and was the eldest of three children born to Mable and Donald Mowell. Patricia grew up in Western Pennsylvania and attended college at Penn State, graduating in 1952 with a degree in microbiology. She moved to Tallahassee in 1956 and spent a career in microbiology with the Florida Department of Agriculture. Patricia, with her husband William S. Wymond, enjoyed beach combing, hiking, and swimming. Patricia and William stood as long-time members of the First Presbyterian Church where they were very active in service work and devotional activities. Patricia is survived by her loving family, including her son Thomas Fischer, brother John Mowell, and sister in law, Elfie Mowell. In memory of Patricia and her compassionate kindness please consider a donation to the Lupus Foundation of America and/or Boy Scouts of America Troop 449 of Hillsborough, North Carolina. For links to the donation sites, visit www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com
A devotional service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Tallahassee Florida at 11 am on Saturday, October 5th.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019