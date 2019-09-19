Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Mt. Zion PB Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Zion PB Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Y. Bryant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Y. Bryant Obituary
Patricia Y. Bryant

Tallahassee - Patricia Yvette Bryant, 60, transitioned Wed. Sept. 11 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Sept. 21 at Greater Mt. Zion PB Church with burial in Southside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Friday at the church. The family is asking all family & friends to wear pink in Pat's honor. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE with Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Bryant Family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.