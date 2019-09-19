|
Tallahassee - Patricia Yvette Bryant, 60, transitioned Wed. Sept. 11 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Sept. 21 at Greater Mt. Zion PB Church with burial in Southside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Friday at the church. The family is asking all family & friends to wear pink in Pat's honor. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE with Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Bryant Family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019