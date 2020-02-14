|
|
Patrick Blaine McGhin
Tallahassee - Patrick Blaine McGhin age 55, passed away at home Wednesday, February 12, 2020, with his family, after a long battle with infections. Patrick was born in Fairfax County, Virginia, on April 3, 1964 to Clifton and Joyce McGhin. Patrick and his family moved to Tallahassee early in his life. Patrick attended Hartsfield Elementary and Florida High School excelling in baseball and football earning a scholarship to Appalachian State University. Patrick returned home after a knee injury and began his surveying career with Leon County. Patrick transferred to the State of Florida Department of Environmental Protection Running the survey crews. Patrick retired after 34 years of service. Patrick's favorite things were his family, friends and fishing. He could be found sitting behind the outfield fence of his son's Little League games, or standing at the top of the football stands watching his son's play ball. Patrick's love for his wife and sons was beyond compare, and everyone knew how proud he was of his boys. Patrick leaves behind his wife of 26 years Kathy, his son's Garrett and James, brother Tim (Lori), George, Richard and his mother Joyce along with nephew's Jason (Jen) Justin, Jonathan (Rachael) and Dalton (Jessica). Patrick was proceeded in death by his father Clifton. Family will receive visitors Monday, February 17th from 6p-8p at Beggs Funeral Home, 3322 Apalachee Parkway. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, February 18th at 2pm at Beggs. In lieu of flowers family requests donations in remembrance of Patrick to Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020