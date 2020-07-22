1/1
Patrick George O'Leary
1954 - 2020
Patrick George O'Leary

Tallahassee - Patrick George O'Leary, 66, of Tallahassee, FL passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.

He was born January 11, 1954 in Hollywood, FL to James and Eleanor O'Leary. He was a graduate of Florida State University. During his tenure at FSU he was a member of the football team and Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He was also a longstanding member of Wildwood Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years.

Patrick is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandra, his children Shaun (his wife Erin), Ryan, Erin O'Leary and two grandchildren Emma and Ethan O'Leary. He also is survived by his older brother Jimmie O'Leary and niece Bridget Diaz and her daughter Alyssa.

A memorial service and celebration of Patrick's life will be held at 2pm on Friday, July 24th at Wildwood Church, 100 Ox Bottom Road. Due to current circumstances, the service will be livestreamed. Visit https://www.youtube.com/c/WildwoodChurchTallahassee to view the service at its scheduled time.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the O'Leary family with their arrangements.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Wildwood Church
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

July 23, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Amy Harllee
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful great person. I will love you and miss you always my dear American family friend ❤
Jolanda pastor
Friend
July 23, 2020
A kinder, caring, genuine Christian man is hard to find, but that describes Patrick, and much more. Despite his last few years of suffering, when we saw him, he was always cheery, had a smile on his face and ready for a good laugh. Patrick will surely be missed by his family and friends. Hold this special man close to your heart, Lord, and be with his family and friends during this time and give them peace.
Peggy and Jim Cammons
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sending our condolences to the family
Sorry for your loss
Bobby Ieslin
Family
