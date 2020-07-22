A kinder, caring, genuine Christian man is hard to find, but that describes Patrick, and much more. Despite his last few years of suffering, when we saw him, he was always cheery, had a smile on his face and ready for a good laugh. Patrick will surely be missed by his family and friends. Hold this special man close to your heart, Lord, and be with his family and friends during this time and give them peace.

Peggy and Jim Cammons

Friend