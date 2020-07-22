Patrick George O'Leary
Tallahassee - Patrick George O'Leary, 66, of Tallahassee, FL passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
He was born January 11, 1954 in Hollywood, FL to James and Eleanor O'Leary. He was a graduate of Florida State University. During his tenure at FSU he was a member of the football team and Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He was also a longstanding member of Wildwood Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years.
Patrick is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandra, his children Shaun (his wife Erin), Ryan, Erin O'Leary and two grandchildren Emma and Ethan O'Leary. He also is survived by his older brother Jimmie O'Leary and niece Bridget Diaz and her daughter Alyssa.
A memorial service and celebration of Patrick's life will be held at 2pm on Friday, July 24th at Wildwood Church, 100 Ox Bottom Road. Due to current circumstances, the service will be livestreamed. Visit https://www.youtube.com/c/WildwoodChurchTallahassee
to view the service at its scheduled time.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the O'Leary family with their arrangements.