Patrick (Tony) Mahoney
Chattahoochee - Patrick (Tony) Anthony Mahoney passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 66 at Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee after a prolonged illness with cancer.
Tony was born in St. Cloud, MN on October 6, 1952. He graduated from the American School of Paris, France in 1970 and in the early 1970s arrived in Tallahassee, Florida where he resided for many years. He spent 20 years at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare working as the unit clerk within the Emergency Department where he was much esteemed by his colleagues.
He is survived by his daughter Zoe-Lena in Woodville, two brothers Mark and Terrence who reside in Tallahassee and Quincy respectively as well as two sisters, Kathleen and Coleen who reside in Montgomery, Alabama and Knoxville, Tennessee. Two nephews, Anthony and Logan presently live in Tallahassee and New York City respectively while his niece, Lacey resides in St. Augustine, Florida.
Please keep Patrick in your prayers & thoughts. He is truly missed as he was a kindred spirit who now rests in peace together with his mother and father.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 26, 2019