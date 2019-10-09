|
|
Patsy Fletcher Jett
Tallahassee - Having lived a long and fully blessed life, Patsy Fletcher Jett went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 3rd, 2019. She lived 86 wonderful years. She found true love two times and was twice widowed. She was preceded in death by her loving husbands Bill Fletcher and Robert Jett. She was survived by her daughter Jan Fletcher, nephew Clay Welch and family, as well as Robert's children; Bobby Jett, Brandon Jett, Debbie Potter and their families.
A lifelong native of Tallahassee, Patsy was born to Lucille and Grover Cleveland Herndon in 1933. She graduated from Leon High School in 1951 and Florida State University in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Work. At FSU she was a member of the Gamma Beta Chapter of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority.
Patsy worked for the Division of Family Services for the State of Florida where she loved helping others and retired after 32 years of service.
Patsy had a solid faith in God and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tallahassee for over 60 years. She took great joy in being a part of the Friendship Sunday School Class.
She actively celebrated Springtime Tallahassee and was a member of the Antebellum Krewe.
Patsy took great delight in tending to her plants and garden and belonged to the Tallahassee Garden Club Babies Breath Circle.
Throughout her life Patsy loved and helped others and fortunately she was loved and helped by many in her later years. Patsy was loved and blessed on this earth and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Tallahassee, the Salvation Army or the .
The family will be receiving guests for a visitation at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church (108 W College Ave) on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019