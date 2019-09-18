Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle M.B. Church
Patsy Louise Parker Obituary
Patsy Louise Parker

Tallahassee, FL - Patsy Louise Parker, 69, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. FRIDAY (9/20) at Tabernacle M.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Monticello native, Patsy was a 1968 graduate of Howard Academy, a TMH retiree and a member of Tabernacle. Cherishing her love and memory are her sisters, Anita Parker Derrick (her twin) and Gertrude Dunlap; son, Willie Leon Williams, Sr.; six grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, sisters-and brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Patsy's parents, Lawrence, Sr. and Annie Alexander Parker and her siblings: Lawrence Jr., Bassett, Alfred, Bert, William, Jake, Hazel, Mary Francis, Ruby, Bertha and Carolyn all preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019
