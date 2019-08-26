Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Patsy Ruth Connell


1941 - 2019
Patsy Ruth Connell Obituary
Patsy Ruth Connell

Tallahassee - Patsy Ruth Connell, 77, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.

A Tallahassee native, she was born on September 16, 1941, to the now late John Willard Stafford Minnie Castella Stafford. Also preceding her in death are siblings, Betty Jane McCroan and Roy Stafford.

After 35 years, she retired from the State of Florida as an Executive Secretary. She loved her husband, loved to fish and loved spending time on the river with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bobby Gene Connell; daughter, Dawn Adkins (husband, Ron); grandchildren, Krystel Beall (husband, Matt), Bobby Cox, Jr. (wife, Kayla) and Mindy Colman. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Tatum, Drew, Robbie, Braxton and Tyler; her siblings, Bobby Stafford (wife, Mabel), C.W. Stafford (wife, Shirley) and Doris Ann Burris; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is from 1:00 until 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment follows at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Flowers are being accepted or memorial donations maybe made to Radical Restoration Ministries. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 26, 2019
