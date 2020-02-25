|
|
Paul Clemons
Tallahassee - Paul Clemons, age 89 entered into rest February 25, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fl. He was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee and was a Army veteran. Paul retired from the State of Florida, Dept. of Transportation after 35 years of service. He was a 60 plus year member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Maxcene Clemons. Survivors include his daughter, Charlotte (Jim) Reynolds of Wakulla Co.; two sons Paul (Vickie) Clemons, Jr , Oliver ( Kim) Clemons all of Tallahassee; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Jack (Margie) Clemons of Tallahassee.
The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 28th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 29th 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020