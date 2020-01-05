|
Paul Douglas (Doug) Bender
Paul Douglas (Doug) Bender, devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, went to be with the Lord on December 25th, 2019, with his family by his side. Son of the late Louis Walter Bender and Nancy Jane Shelton, Doug was born on November 11, 1951, in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. Doug was named by his father's 9th grade class.
Doug spent many years as a football coach in Pennsylvania then in Florida. He was a committed coach and loved being on the field. Doug also loved the Florida State Seminoles football team and spent decades attending the games.
Doug's latest passion was collecting coins and researching about their history.
Doug leaves behind his loving wife Nancy Bender, and two children Matthew J. Bender (Maureen) of Baltimore, MD and Abby Bender Kirkland (Craig) of Miramar Beach, FL; and one granddaughter, Kenzie B. Kilbourn, whom he adored.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020