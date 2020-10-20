1/1
Paul Eugene Hannon
Paul Eugene Hannon, 77, of Panama City, FL passed away on October 11, 2020. Paul was born on September 10, 1943 to Glen and Jackie Hannon of Tallahassee, FL. He graduated from Leon High School, Gulf Coast State College and University of Southern Miss.

He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. In his spare time Paul enjoyed listening to music, reading, fishing and spending time with his family. Paul spent most of his career in Real Estate and was retired from the FL Dept. of Revenue as a Property Appraiser. Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon M. Hannon, his parents, stepfather Glen Stubbs, sister Carla Stubbs and daughter-in-law Meghan Hannon. He is survived by his children, Tamera Hannon, Devin Hannon and Shay Dowgul, eight grandchildren, brothers, John Hannon, Jack Hannon, Mark Hannon and Craig Stubbs and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on October 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Lynn Haven United Methodist Church, 3203 Minnesota Ave, Panama City, FL. The family will receive visitors, one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Lynn Haven United Methodist Church, Covenant Home Health Care or Visiting Angels of Panama City.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
