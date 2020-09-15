Paul G. BennettIrving, TX - Paul Godfrey Bennett, 57, of Irving, Texas passed on Saturday, August 30, 2020. Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Indian Branch Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A graduate of Lincoln High School and FSU, he graduated with a major in Computer Science and Mathematics. His employment began as a software engineer for Sprint. Most recently, he worked with Fidelity Investments in Westlake, TX. Paul leaves his wife of 30 years, Sabrina Eaton-Bennett; daughter, Brooke Bennett; sons: Tristan and Trace Bennett; father, Rupert (Earlene) Bennett, Sr.; mother, Louise Jefferson Bennett; sister, Marilyn Bennett Smith; brothers, Rupert (Antoinette) Bennett, Jr. and Wayne (fiancee, Patrice) Bennett; and numerous other relatives and friends.