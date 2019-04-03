|
Paul Raymond Armor
Tallahassee - Paul Raymond Armor, age 74, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 surrounded by love. He was born on October 26, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA to Dorothy and Raymond Armor. He grew up in Cleveland, Ohio and graduated from Whittenberg University.
He coached track at the University of Cincinnati and Ashland University where he led the team to a NCAA III National Championship, and was named Track Coach of the year in 1974 before moving to Tallahassee in 1976. He and his late wife Priscilla moved to the Woodgate neighborhood where he was active in the community.
In 1989 he founded the highly respected Armor Realty where he developed wonderful long lasting friendships.
From 1983 to 1988 he coached Leon High Soccer where he played the role of mentor as well as coach. He led his team to an undefeated 27-0 State Championship in 1987.
He enjoyed traveling, fishing and FSU sports and tending to a garden filled with beautiful flowers and vegetables.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Hale Armor, three children, Torrance David Armor, Kate Elaine Armor, Jeanne Louise Comly , stepchildren Amanda Hale Rogers, Sarah Hale Peterson and Zachary David Hale, grandchildren Owen Armor, Madeline Armor, Porter Comly, Lottie Comly, Skyla Rogers, Penelope Rogers, Alexander Rogers, Sage Peterson and Leif Peterson and Sisters Gail Dodridge, Joyce Armor and Nancy Shepperd.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals on Wheels at Elder Care of the Big Bend.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, April 5 at FSU Alumni Center, 1030 West Tennessee Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304. Parking is available onsite and overflow parking at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Armor family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019