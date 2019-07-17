Services
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
84 Ochlockonee St
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
803 Crawfordville Hwy.
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
803 Crawfordville Hwy.
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Smith Family Cemetery
31 Dolly Drive
Crawfordville, FL
View Map
1935 - 2019
Paul Smith Obituary
Tallahassee - Paul Smith, 83, of Tallahassee, passed away on July 14, 2019, at home with his family. He was born September 18, 1935 and was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee, where Paul worked 27 years with the City of Tallahassee as a Fireman. He also was a Draftsman, Cabinet Maker & a man of many trades. He dearly loved his family and enjoyed being with them.

He was married 60 years to Dorothy Z. Smith before her death on June 21, 2018.

Survivors include his children Teresa Davis and her husband Earl, Lane Smith and his wife Becky & Jon "Bubba" Smith, his brother Silas Smith Jr. and his wife Helen, 5 grandchildren Amanda, Eric, Kelly, Kaylin & Kevin, 3 great grandchildren Baryden, Elizabeth & Ella and his forever furry friend Bella.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, July 18, 2019, 9:00 am at Grace Baptist Church 803 Crawfordville Hwy. Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 am with Burial immediately following at Smith Family Cemetery, 31 Dolly Drive in Crawfordville.

Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Smith family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 17, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
