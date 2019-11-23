|
Paul J. Tschieder, of Tallahassee, passed suddenly on November 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Marie Tschieder; three children, Paul Jr. (Joyce) Tschieder, Sharon (Martin) Hudson, and Ken Tschieder; and seven grandchildren. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Entombment with military honors will follow at MeadowWood Memorial Park. For a complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit the Culley's MeadowWood website at www.meadowwoodmemorialpark.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019