Paul William Strait, 79, passed away November 25, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL after a battle with Parkinson's Disease and the related Lewy Body Dementia.
Paul was born in Oxford Township, OH on October 22, 1940. He was the son of Howard and Dorothy Weiser Strait and spent most of his childhood in Sturgis, MI. In 1962, Paul received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan where he was honored to be a member of the Michigan Marching Band. In 1970, he received his Ph.D. from Princeton University.
In 1966, Paul began teaching history at Florida State University where he was a tenured professor until his retirement in 2007. He spent time as a student and professor studying abroad in both Germany and Italy early in his career. He specialized in Medieval History and published a book titled Cologne in the 12th Century. Paul cherished his years as an educator and the relationships he formed with the staff and students at Florida State.
Paul is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Cunningham Strait; brother, Richard (Connie) Strait of Porter, TX; sons, Matt (Nichole of Chicago, IL and Eric (Malisa) of Atlanta, GA; and two grandchildren.
In keeping with Paul's wishes, no funeral services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Big Bend Hospice or your local hospice foundation.
Go Blue!
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019